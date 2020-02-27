Penn State track and field athlete Justin Ofotan faces charges for allegedly choking a woman and preventing her from leaving his apartment on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Following the alleged assault, Penn State athletics has indefinitely suspended Ofotan from all team activities.

Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communication Kristina Petersen said Penn State is cooperating with authorities and university personnel upon their request.

“Obviously this behavior does not reflect the values and standards of our program,” Peterson said in a statement. “Domestic violence, in any form, has no place in our society, nor in our a Intercollegiate Athletics program.”

A Penn State Police officer was dispatched to Nittany Apartments at approximately 5:21 p.m. for a report of domestic violence, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Ofotan allegedly pushed a woman from the exit of an apartment, grabbed her arm and choked her. The woman was left with a "fat lip" following the incident, according to police.

The window screen in Ofotan's room had also been removed, as the woman had tried to escape through the window and he kept from from exiting.

The woman and Ofotan were in the process of breaking up at the time of the incident after being in a previous relationship, according to the docket. An argument occurred when she attempted to drop off his belongings.

Ofotan told police he restrained the woman from leaving the apartment because she still had some of his belongings.

He was charged with one felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.

Ofotan was arraigned by Judge Allen Sinclair on Saturday.

He is currently detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. His formal arraignment is scheduled for March 25.