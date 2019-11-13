A Penn State student faces charges after allegedly stalking and harassing another student, which allegedly led to her withdrawal from the university, according to court documents.

Kwabena Brefo Asamoah, 22, of Germantown, Maryland, is being charged with one count of stalking and two counts of harassment.

Asamoah and the individual who was allegedly harassed were on a Penn State club sports team together. When the individual left the team in spring 2018, the alleged offenses began to occur.

According to court documents, Asamoah sent the individual continuous messages through text and social media about his desire to be in a relationship with the individual.

Despite police involvement, Asamoah continued to send messages, which reportedly made the individual feel unsafe, caused her to change her daily routine and ultimately led to her departure from Penn State.

Asamoah is an undergraduate student studying classics and ancient medieval studies, according to the student directory. It is unclear if he is still a member of the Penn State club sports team.

After the individual left the team, Asamoah began sending the individual messages via text, Instagram and GroupMe “professing his infatuation” with her and communicated his dismay that she had left the team, according to court documents. The individual said she thought Asamoah’s behavior was “odd,” as she said she was not well acquainted with him.

Thereafter, Asamoah expressed numerous times his desire to be in a relationship with the individual, expressed he was in love with her, wrote poems about intimacies with the individual, and drew pictures of the individual and himself together, which he posted on Instagram.

According to documents, the individual texted Asamoah on multiple occasions to “reject” his advances. She asked Asamoah to stop contacting her, threatening to block his phone number and contact the police if he refused to do so.

Asamoah did refuse and reportedly communicated with her as if the two were in a relationship. The individual then blocked Asamoah’s phone number as well as multiple Instagram and Twitter accounts run by Asamoah, which he had been using to contact her. The individual received multiple messages from Asamoah at various on-campus buildings.

Asamoah continued to contact the individual using social media accounts he created solely to communicate with her, which he did on more than one occasion.

He also used his social media accounts to befriend the individual's friends and commented on their posts “in a manner to garner the attention” of the individual. He asked some of the individual's friends to contact her for him. At least one of the individual's friends requested Asamoah stop contacting the individual, according to court documents.

Asamoah admitted to the charges in an interview with a Penn State Police officer and said he made the social media accounts to see what the individual was doing and “if she was with anybody.” Asamoah also said his actions were part of the “pursuit” of the individual, who he said led him on.

Asamoah’s messages were often sent at “extremely inconvenient hours” and were “disparaging in nature,” according to documents. The individual said she changed her daily schedule in order to “avoid Asamoah.” She also said the “relentless communications” caused her “substantial emotional distress.”

As a result of the “impact of this stress,” the individual withdrew from Penn State.

The officer who spoke with Asamoah advised him to stop all contact with the individual on Sept. 4, to which Asamoah agreed. However, on Monday, Nov. 4, Asamoah again contacted the individual via Instagram using another account he made solely to contact her.

At the time, the individual's Instagram bio included a joke about sharks.

The account Asamoah created has the username “noble_sharks,” which he used to send her the following message: “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me, babe,” including the arm muscle and red heart emojis as well as the acronym “#4L.” The message was also the account’s bio.

The account’s profile picture is of two sharks and a red heart. The account’s only post is the profile picture with the caption, “I love you with all my shark.”

According to the documents, Title IX investigators confirmed to the individual that Asamoah is, in fact, the owner of “noble_sharks” and was behind the message sent to her account. The Penn State Police officer received verification of Asamoah’s online activity through court orders to Instagram and Facebook.

According to the court documents, Asamoah’s behavior is like that of stalking suspects and is of concern because he had previously been advised to stop all contact with the individual.

Asamoah’s bail is set at $7,500 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.