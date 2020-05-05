A federal court judge has granted Penn State's motion to "compel discovery" and sanctioned a Florida man for alleged trademark infringement.

In July of 2019, Penn State sued Paul L. Parshall of Naples, FL following his application for trademarks and registration for Penn State Nittany Brewing Co., Penn State Nittany Beer and Penn State Nittany Lion Cigars in Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Judge Jennifer P. Wilson warned Parshall on Monday that if he failed to provide proper discovery documentation, that the court could enter a default judgement against him.

Additionally, Penn State has been awarded attorneys' fees and costs for bringing their motion to compel Parshall, given that they provide the court with an itemized bill by May 18.

The self-presented Parshall failed to provide a proper response to Penn State's initial discovery request. After Wilson ordered the defendant to respond to Penn State within 14 days on March 27, Parshall filed a "mostly illegible, two-page handwritten response" on April 10.

Following a motion by the University to compel discovery and supporting briefing and exhibits three days later, Parshall submitted a "one-page, unreadable, handwritten" response, on April 21.

A review of Parshall's responses was conducted and he allegedly failed to comply with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

The court said that the defendant being self-represented does not "entitle him to continuously avoid his discovery obligations," as he continuously filed one-word or one-sentence handwritten responses that were considered illegible.

