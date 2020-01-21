Edward Robert of State College has been charged with an indecent assault after an incident that occurred in Lancaster in October, according to WHTM News

According to police, Robert, 56, put his hand down the pants of a train passenger sleeping next to him. When the individual woke up, he confronted Robert and reported the assault to Amtrak staff.

Staff then searched for Robert, who was found hiding in a seat, according to WHTM.

Robert was arraigned on Friday. He faces charges of indecent assault, delaying train operations and harassment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.