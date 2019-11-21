A lawsuit filed by Penn State against The Second Mile — the defunct organization founded by convicted child molester and former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky — was dismissed on Tuesday, according to court documents.

The suit had been introduced because Penn State was seeking financial support from The Second Mile for the $113 million paid by the university in settlements to over 30 individuals who said they were abused by Sandusky.

It is currently unclear why the lawsuit was dismissed.

The suit was filed in August after a judge ordered former Second Mile director Jack Raykovitz to face a new round of questioning from Penn State attorneys.

In 2011, it was uncovered Sandusky sexually abused boys for years through the charity.

