State College Police are asking for assistance in identifying two women involved in an altercation on Oct. 1 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The two women followed a female from the area of the Brewery on McAllister Alley, according to a press release. The altercation took place within a block of the Brewery.

The two women, who are believed to be Asian and Caucasian, appeared to be in their 20s, according to the release.

The State College Police Department is urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the department.