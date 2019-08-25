The Penn State Police received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred last night in East Halls, according to a university-issued Timely Warning.

The assault reportedly occurred between 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 25.

The female student who filed the report alleged a male she knew sexually assaulted her in a dorm room. The assault was reported at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 25

This is the first reported sexual assault of the semester.

University Police ask that anyone with information regarding the assault to contact them.

