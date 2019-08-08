Former Penn State football defensive coordinator and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky will be resentenced on Sept. 23 in the Centre County Courthouse, according to the Associated Press.

Sandusky, who was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012, was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

In February, however, the Pennsylvania Superior Court vacated the sentencing and remanded it to the lower courts. The court ruled his mandatory minimum sentence was illegal.

Sandusky will be transported to the hearing from the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands, according to the Associated Press.

In 2011, it was uncovered that Sandusky sexually abused boys for years through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile. Numerous Penn State leaders, included former President Graham Spanier and football coach Joe Paterno, either resigned or were fired for allegedly being complicit in concealing the abuse.

Sandusky, who continues to maintain his innocence, has requested to argue for a new trial several times. Both the Superior Court and Supreme Court have denied the 75-year-old's request. Sandusky now may seek a new trial from federal courts.