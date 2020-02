An sexual assault allegedly occurred at around midnight on Feb. 26 in East Halls, according to a university-issued Timely Warning.

The assault was reported to Penn State Police at about 9 a.m. on Friday. An individual reported they were assaulted by someone they knew.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Penn State Police.

