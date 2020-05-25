The State College Police Department responded to a home invasion robbery at 12:07 a.m. Monday at a residence in the east end of Boalsburg.

According to a press release, officers found that the two suspects — one of which carried a handgun — had fled the scene after attempting to steal property and being discovered by one of the residents.

No injuries were sustained during the encounter. The male suspects were reported to be roughly 6’2” and 5’7” in height.

State College Police encourages anyone with information on this incident to contact the department via phone, email or submitting an anonymous tip.