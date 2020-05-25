Police training (State College Police Department)
Buy Now

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

The State College Police Department responded to a home invasion robbery at 12:07 a.m. Monday at a residence in the east end of Boalsburg.

According to a press release, officers found that the two suspects — one of which carried a handgun — had fled the scene after attempting to steal property and being discovered by one of the residents.

RELATED

No injuries were sustained during the encounter. The male suspects were reported to be roughly 6’2” and 5’7” in height.

State College Police encourages anyone with information on this incident to contact the department via phone, email or submitting an anonymous tip.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.