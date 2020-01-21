Last updated 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 21

A student was allegedly sexually assaulted at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity by four fraternity brothers.

The unknown student told a third party that she was sexually assaulted by the four unidentified brothers, according to a university-issued Timely Warning. The assault was reported on Tuesday.

The assault allegedly occurred on Jan. 15 at an unknown time. The fraternity is located at 240 E. Prospect Ave.

In a statement, the university said the State College Police and Penn State Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response are investigating the matter. The statement added other appropriate offices have been notified and are contacting fraternity leadership.