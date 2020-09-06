Two alleged sexual assaults were reported to Penn State police by unidentified individuals, according to university-issued Timely Warnings.

Both alleged incidents occurred in the East Halls residence complex, located near Park Avenue and Bigler Road.

The first incident allegedly occurred on Thursday, Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

The individual alleged a known male assaulted them.

The individual reported the alleged assault to university police at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

The second Timely Warning states an individual was sexually assaulted by a known male on Friday, Sept. 4 between 11 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

The individual reported the alleged incident to university police at 11:26 p.m. on Sept. 4.