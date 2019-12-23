A former Penn State Police officer is suing the university for allegedly violating the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Michael Strenchock of Hazleton, Pa. filed the 20-page lawsuit accusing Penn State of fostering an abusive work environment. He seeks more than $75,000 and reinstatement.

In 2003, Strenchock was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that can be “debilitating” with symptoms appearing over time, according to the Mayo Clinic. Because of the condition, he experiences extreme abdominal pain, severe digestive cramps, diarrhea, mood disorders and depression — all of which were “incapacitating,” according to the suit.

Strenchock later had his colon removed, qualifying him as having a disability.

From 2015 to 2018, he worked as an officer at the Penn State Hazleton commonwealth campus. In 2018, the alleged violations began.

Strenchock claims the university started to “consistently mandate overtime work” and had him work at at least twice per week at the Scranton campus, which is 43 miles — or a 50 minute commute — from Strenchock’s residence. At the same time, Strenchock was assigned to work several days per week at the Wilkes-Barre campus, which is also a 50 minute commute from his home.

The added work and travel time allegedly caused Strenchock to end a shift in one location and began a shift in another location within eight hours. In October 2018, the suit says Strenchock requested reduced overtime hours, regular shifts and no overnight shifts, as the work was negatively impacting his health.

Strenchock’s supervisor, Lt. Dale Osenbach, told him to “just deal with it,” according to the suit. The university allegedly stopped responding to Strenchock regarding his request for reasonable accommodations, which led him to resign.

Strenchock sent his two week notice of resignation on Dec. 22, 2018. He claims the university did not communicate further with him regarding his pending resignation, simply accepting it.

The suit described Penn State's alleged actions as “outrageous, extremely offensive, intentional, discriminatory and retaliatory.”

Filed in U.S. Middle District Court, the suit lists four counts, including violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.