The State College Police are investigating a burglary that allegedly occurred Monday night at 736 East Foster Avenue, according to a Thursday department release.

The burglary allegedly took place sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 2:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white, college-aged male with brown hair. An estimated 5’8” in height, the suspect was last seen wearing a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

The suspect was reported to have entered through the window on the first floor and set off the fire extinguisher in the building before leaving the scene, heading south on University Drive.

In the release, the State College Police urged anyone with information on the burglary to contact the department via phone, email or anonymous tip.