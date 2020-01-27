The State College Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying two suspects who were allegedly involved in a theft on Jan. 25.

The theft occurred at Pizza Mia at 114 Hetzel St. One suspect entered an employee-only area of the restaurant and stole a pizza before both women fled the scene, according to a press release.

Both suspects are women with long, dark hair. At the time of the incident, one woman was wearing a black winter coat and the other was wearing a black leather jackets.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the State College Police Department.