State College Police are asking for public assistance concerning a theft.

According to a press release, the incident allegedly occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 29 in front of Champs Downtown, which is located at 139 S. Allen St.

There are two suspects in question. It is unclear what was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State College Police.

