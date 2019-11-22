BELLEFONTE-- Grinning while dressed in a light orange jumpsuit, Jerry Sandusky walked into the courtroom for his resentencing.

Despite defense attorney Al Lindsay’s attempts, however, the convicted child molester and former Penn State football defensive coordinator received a sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison by Judge Maureen Skerda — the same sentence he received in 2012 from Judge John Cleland.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse after it was uncovered he sexually assaulted boys for years through the now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.

Sandusky was initially sentenced in 2012. However, this sentencing was vacated by the Superior Court and remanded to the lower courts in February when the court ruled the mandatory minimum sentencing was improperly applied.

From journalists and community members to individuals who stood in support for Sandusky, about 30 people attended the resentencing on Nov. 22 in the Centre County Courthouse.

During the resentencing, Lindsay and the prosecution both attempted to sway Skerda’s ruling. While Lindsay sought a “substantial reduction” in the sentence, the prosecution hoped for an equal or greater sentence.

Lindsay described the sentencing as “the most important sentence hearing” he’s ever attended. As Lindsay spoke to the court, he said Sandusky has maintained his innocence throughout the case, and that the 75-year-old could not express remorse or say he is a "changed man" for actions he never did, according to Lindsay.

Lindsay brought character references written by Sandusky’s friends, family members and neighbors to the court’s attention. Excerpts of references portrayed Sandusky as an exemplary citizen and a victim of lies.

He also described Sandusky as a “fine Christian gentleman of the highest order” and “the victim of the worst injustice” in American history.

The prosecution, however, reiterated Sandusky’s convictions ruled by a jury and the gravity of his crimes. The prosecution read the names of the eight individuals who were abused by Sandusky aloud, and acknowledged the two individuals who have remained anonymous.

Additionally, the prosecution discussed numerous instances of misconduct and grievances made by Sandusky during his time in the correctional facility.

At one point, Sandusky was given the opportunity to speak to the court.

“I apologize that I’m unable to admit remorse for this, because it’s something I didn’t do,” Sandusky said to Skerda.

Later, Sandusky’s voice wavered and he seemingly became emotional as he recounted a conversation on the phone he had with a former Second Mile employee earlier this week. During the conversation, he said the former employee told him she loved him.

He then told his supporters, some of whom were in the courtroom, that he loves them.

“No matter what, nobody or nothing will ever be able to take away what is in my heart,” Sandusky said as he maintained his innocence.

After Sandusky spoke, Commonwealth Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm read separate statements from four individuals who reported they were abused by Sandusky, and a statement from one of their mothers, as well.

In these statements, the individuals spoke about the pain, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and destruction of innocence they faced since the abuse. Some described Sandusky as “evil,” the “worst kind of pedophile” and a man with “no morals or pride.”

“You caused [my son] to miss a lifetime,” the statement from the one individual's mother reads. “How cruel of you.”

Some also discussed their recovery process and faith, bringing up religious sentiments.

None of the four said in their statements if they have forgiven Sandusky. Many of them urged him to own up to what he has been convicted of, and asked Skerda to give Sandusky the same or a greater sentence.

Some who were present and stood in support of Sandusky whispered, laughed and scoffed as Storm read the statements.

Before announcing the sentence, Skerda said she took into account Sandusky’s conviction, the nature of his crimes, the victims’ statements, the character references and Sandusky’s actions in prison when deciding how to sentence him.

She said Sandusky has demonstrated the “characteristics of a pedophile” and said she wanted the victims to understand what happened to them was not their fault.

The seven years Sandusky already spent in a correctional facility will count toward his sentence. He is currently being held in the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

The most recent accusation against Sandusky was filed on Oct. 29, when Penn State Police received a report that an individual was sexually assaulted in the Lasch Football Building between 2000 and 2010.

A Penn State spokesperson confirmed the incident is connected to the Sandusky sex abuse case, and said an investigation is ongoing.

Throughout the duration of the case, Sandusky has maintained his innocence. Sandusky’s lawyers announced in October the former coach is currently seeking a new trial from the federal courts after both the Pennsylvania Superior Court and Supreme Court denied his request for a new trial.

During the resentencing, Lindsay said he believes Sandusky will receive a new trial and will be exonerated.

In 2011, it became clear Sandusky used The Second Mile — which dissolved in 2016 — to meet, groom and abuse children. The charity was a nonprofit organization founded to help underprivileged children and their parents.

Penn State was heavily impacted by the case when news of the abuse broke in 2011, and the case led to the termination or resignation of prominent university leaders, including former football coach Joe Paterno and former president Graham Spanier.

An investigation conducted in 2012 by former FBI Director Louis Freeh found that university leaders, including Paterno and Spanier, were complicit in concealing decades of abuse. The findings and methodology of the Freeh Report have since been criticized in a report by seven current or former Penn State Board of Trustees members.

In response to the trustees’ report, released in 2019, the university released a statement that said the seven trustees’ report does not reflect the position or opinions of Penn State or the board.

Penn State’s most recent audit report revealed the university has paid $118 million to individuals who say they were assaulted by Sandusky.