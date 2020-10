The State College Police department is seeking the public's assistance to identify individuals who may have been involved in flipping over a car, according to a press release Monday.

The car was allegedly flipped sometime overnight from Saturday, Oct. 10 into Sunday, Oct. 11 on the 200 block of East Fairmount Avenue.

According to the release, several fingerprints were lifted from the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the SCPD.