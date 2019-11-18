A Penn State student is being charged with one felony, three misdemeanors and three summary offenses after assaulting a police officer and trespassing at Café 210 West, according to court documents.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, Veronica Shipe, 23, allegedly trespassed in Café 210 West, located at 210 West College Ave.

A State College Police officer arrived on the scene and met the establishment’s manager, Alex Singer. Singer told the officer Shipe refused to leave the establishment and had threatened managers after being asked to leave multiple times.

The officer confronted Shipe, who is heard in the officer’s body camera footage saying, “Yes, I’m refusing to leave.” The officer then asked for Shipe’s identification, which she refused.

The fourth time the officer asked for Shipe’s identification she said “okay bye” and attempted to walk away from the officer. The officer grabbed Shipe and told her she was not allowed to leave the establishment.

Shipe resisted the officer’s attempt to handcuff her. Shipe then fell to the ground and continued to resist the officer’s attempted arrest.

Shipe is then seen in body camera footage kicking the officer in the chest with both of her feet approximately seven times. At one point, the officer’s body camera malfunctioned due to being kicked. It began working again six seconds later, showing Shipe continuing to resist arrest and the officer telling her to “stay down.”

Two additional officers then appeared at the scene to assist the officer trying to arrest Shipe. One of the new officers present told Shipe to put her hands behind her back, which she refused to do. At minute 3:45 of the body camera footage, officers successfully handcuffed Shipe.

The officers then brought Shipe to a patrol vehicle, which she refused to enter. Officers commanded Shipe to enter the vehicle “at least five times," according to the documents.

During the incident, Shipe bit an officer in his right hand and wrist area and kicked him multiple times. As a result, the officer sustained abrasions and cuts to both of his knees and both of his hands and wrists.

The officer’s right middle finger was split at the nail and he had redness and pain in his chest. He also had pain in his hands, wrists, fingers, elbows, knees and lower back.

It ultimately took two officers to get Shipe into the back seat of the vehicle. Shipe is 4’11” and 140 pounds.

Officers determined Shipe was clearly intoxicated due to alcohol on breath (AOB), her red and watery eyes and slurred speech. They delivered a preliminary breath test and found alcohol present on her breath.

Shipe “persisted in a disorder” that obstructed the entrance to Café 210 West and “alarmed the majority of patrons inside the establishment," according to documents.

Shipe is being charged with one count of aggravated assault — a felony of the second degree.

Shipe is also being charged with two second degree misdemeanors — simple assault and resisting arrest or other law enforcement — and one third degree misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

She will also be charged with three summary offenses: two counts of harassment, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

Shipe’s bail is set at $50,000 and her preliminary hearing will occur at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

According to the Penn State directory, Shipe is an undergraduate student studying finance.