Penn State University Police received a report of "criminal mischief" in Simmons Hall, according to a press release.

The crime occurred between 3 and 3:15 p.m. on July 12 and the police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect.

The University Police urge anyone with information to call the Penn State University Police at 814-863-1111 or email tips to Centre County CrimeStoppers to tip@centrecountycrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted at https://police.psu.edu/report-crime

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 from Centre County CrimeStoppers.

University Police also had reminders for the community in a press release:

-Do not leave personal items unattended for any period of time.

-Report incidents of criminal mischief immediately to University Police.

-If you see someone getting victimized, get involved by calling University Police at 3-1111, 911 or directly by using an emergency phone.