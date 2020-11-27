Crimes and Court Graphic
State College Police have asked for the public’s assistance in finding two missing teens, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The afternoon of Nov. 26, Mikayla Brown, 17, and Destiny McCully, 15, were last seen together leaving the Stormbreak Shelter, according to the release.

Police believe Brown and McCully are in the Altoona area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State College Police Department.

