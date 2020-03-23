The State College Police Department advised residents on Monday to carry all valuables on their person or hide them in their parked vehicles after several cases of theft in the State College and Penn State areas.

Unknown individuals are breaking into windows of vehicles to steal purses and valuable items in plain view.

Most thefts appear to have been happening in "areas with many parked vehicles, but limited people in sight," according to a press release from the SCPD.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the thefts to contact them.