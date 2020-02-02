A Penn State student was seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving CATABus Friday night, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

Andrew Blender, 22, a fifth semester student in the division of undergraduate studies, was life-flighted to a hospital after individuals urged him to jump on the bus on Beaver Avenue.

Powers said the injuries are not life-threatening.

CATA public relations specialist Jacqueline Sheader said the incident is currently under investigation.

