Three separate sexual assaults were reported to Penn State Police throughout early Saturday morning, according to three separate Timely Warnings.

The first reported assault was by a known male and occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. in the Nittany Apartments Residence Complex. The assault was reported at 1:55 a.m.

The second assault was reported at 4 a.m. by an anonymous third-party. The assault was believed to be by an unknown male. The assault occurred between 12:45 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. at the first floor Johnston Commons women’s bathrooms in East Halls complex.

The third assault was by a known male between 2 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. in the East Halls complex. The assault was reported at 5:30 a.m.