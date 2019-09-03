A stop sign at the intersection of South Garner Street and East Prospect Avenue was allegedly stolen at 10:43 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The State College Police Department released a photo of a suspect — a white male wearing white sneakers, dark socks, white shorts and a dark shirt. The man allegedly took the sign and "fled."

Removing a stop sign from an intersection “creates a substantial safety hazard,” according to a press release issued by the State College Police.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact the State College Police.