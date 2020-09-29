Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky has another appeal hearing on Oct. 14 in the state superior court, according to WJAC.

Sandusky’s legal team claims it has new evidence of illegal collusion in the attorney general's office investigation and grand jury that aided in the charges against Sandusky in 2011.

Sandusky is currently serving a 30-to-60 year sentence that was held in Nov. 2019 by Judge Maureen Skerda.

The hearing will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. via video conference, according to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Sandusky was first charged in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse after it was found he sexually assaulted boys through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.