An apartment was burglarized overnight on Feb. 13 at 426 S. Allen St., according to State College Police.

Residents woke up to a loud bang, but assumed the noise came from their roommates. The screened window was found to be torn and property was disheveled outside.

Items taken from the scene included an extension cord, multiple Nintendo Switch games, car keys, a backpack, headphones, a laptop, a lightning charger, a Bluetooth speaker, a PlayStation console, gaming headset, an EpiPen and a wallet.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.