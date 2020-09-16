Penn State football players Lance Dixon, Daequan Hardy, Joseph Johnson III, and Terry Smith were charged with misdemeanors after Penn State police allegedly discovered marijuana in their on-campus apartment, according to court documents filed Sept. 14 in Centre County.

Officer Lauver responded to a complaint of an odor of marijuana around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Nittany Apartments.

In the documents, Officer Lauver described smelling the odor from the athletes' apartment and from the open door while speaking to Dixon.

After obtaining a search warrant, a small plastic bag containing marijuana was allegedly found on Dixon's desk.

In Harding's bedroom, a partially-smoked marijuana joint and fake license were alleged to have been found on the desk.

Two separate baggies were allegedly found in the closet with marijuana in Johnson's bedroom.

In Smith's bedroom, allegedly two plastic bags with marijuana were found on the floor and in a backpack in the closet.

Outside of Smith's room, police allegedly found another backpack with a small bag of marijuana.

Smith also allegedly claimed ownership of a partial bottle of alcohol in the freezer.

Smith was charged with three misdemeanors for possession of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol while under the age of 21.

Johnson and Dixon were charged with two misdemeanors each for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hardy was charged with two misdemeanors including one for possession of marijuana and the other for carrying a false identification card.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.