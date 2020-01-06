A former Penn State employee is suing the university for allegedly discriminating against him and failing to accommodate his disability.

Former systems developer Jamie Singer, who has multiple sclerosis, claims in a 15-page lawsuit that Penn State violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act in its treatment of him.

According to the suit, Singer faced mistreatment when he worked for Penn State, and was subsequently terminated following multiple requests for accommodation.

Due to Singer's disability and the nature of his job, the suit says Singer made numerous requests to work from home. However, the suit says Singer's requests were denied.

Singer also alleges his superiors repeatedly attempted to discredit his work and berated him in front of other employees, despite the fact that his work "exceeded any reasonable expectation."

"[Penn State] acted with reckless disregard of the rights of [Singer] to be free from discrimination and harassment, and his right to be provided a reasonable accommodation, because of his disability," the suit reads.

Singer seeks compensatory damages and employment benefits, according to the suit, which was filed in U.S. Middle District Court in November 2019.

The suit demands a jury trial.