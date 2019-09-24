The Penn State Police are investigating a reported theft at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 4.

The person of interest is a white, college-aged male who was wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts and checkered Vans the day of the incident. It is unclear what the man allegedly stole.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact Penn State police at 814-863-1111, or submit tips to Centre County CrimeStoppers.

Those who provide information to police that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.