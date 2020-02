A sexual assault allegedly occurred between 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 at a fraternity, according to a university-issued Timely Warning.

The assault was reported to Penn State Police at 9:08 a.m. on Friday. According to the warning, an individual was sexually assaulted by a known person.

It is unclear what fraternity the alleged assault occurred at.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Penn State Police.