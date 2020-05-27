Penn State police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating multiple Zoom bombings involving child pornography, according to a Penn State news release.

The organizations are looking into "at least six" incidents that occurred over the past several months during the university's remote meetings, class sessions and events.

Since coronavirus-related shutdowns began in March, the FBI has received over 240 reports of child sexual abuse being broadcast during Zoom meetings, according to the release.

Anyone who has witnessed similar incidents or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact University Police and Public Safety.

The release includes tips for those using Zoom:

Contact Penn State police if you hosted a Zoom meeting during which child sexual abuse was displayed. Do not delete your device logs "without further direction."

If you recorded a Zoom meeting during which child sexual abuse was displayed, contact Penn State police and the FBI for assistance in deleting the material from your device.

Contact Penn State police and the FBI if you believe you are a victim of child sexual abuse material being broadcast during a Zoom event.

Additionally, those with information regarding the identity of someone distributing and or producing child pornography should contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.