A Penn State student filed a civil action lawsuit against the university and three university employees on Wednesday.

Kayla Williams filed the lawsuit, which alleges the university was negligent and mishandled a sexual assault investigation in 2018. The suit also alleges her professors were racially discriminatory against her after arguments regarding missed classwork.

The suit names Penn State, senior director of the Office of Student Conduct Karen Feldbaum, English professor Brendan Prawdzik and psychology professor Michele Yarwood as defendants.

According to the suit, Williams was sexually assaulted by two other students on Jan. 15, 2017.

One of the students dropped out of Penn State before the university could proceed with its Title IX investigation, the suit says. The second student was found to be not responsible after a contested hearing.

Prior to the student’s hearing, Williams was given five hours to review the Title IX investigation packet, according to the suit.

Penn State allegedly forbade Williams from printing, saving or downloading the packet for analysis and review before the hearing.

Williams’s car broke down on the way to the hearing and Feldbaum discouraged her from asking for a continuance, allegedly saying it would give the defendant the upper hand.

During the hearing, Williams was barred from introducing new evidence or testimony to the Discussion Panel, and was told by the defendant and his attorney to limit her answers to “yes” and “no.” Additionally, the panel did not accept rape kit evidence because it claimed it “did not understand the rape kit terminology,” the suit alleges.

After a six-hour deliberation, the panel determined the defendant was not responsible because Williams was visibly intoxicated and there was not enough evidence to prove the defendant did not have consent for sexual intercourse, according to Williams’ suit.

Williams later requested information about the Title IX process and determinants of sexual assault from the Office of Student Conduct, and alleges she was repeatedly ignored and denied.

She would later enroll in Prawdzik’s English class in August 2019.

Williams chose racism as her topic for a semester research assignment, but Prawdzik asked her to change her topic, allegedly tell her marginalized people are partially at fault for the systematic racism they experience.

The two would go on to argue for an hour about the issue before Williams left, the suit says. According to the suit, she began missing class and had anxiety and depression after the conversation with Prawdzik.

After emailing Prawdzik saying she had missed class for health reasons, he asked for her health care information and medical excuses in front of the class, the suit says.

Following the incident, the two went into the hallway outside the classroom, in which Prawdzik called her a disruption and threatened to call the police if she would not leave the class, according to the suit.

Williams reported the incident to Penn State, which sent it to the Affirmative Action office.

Williams alleges this incident caused Prawdzik to give her an “F” in the course, and Penn State did not take action to remove the grade from her transcript.

In January 2020, Williams enrolled in a psychology class taught by Yarwood, and took two quizzes at the end of the month.

She contacted Yarwood about a grading discrepancy in which two white students were marked correct on a question but, even though she had also answered correctly, Williams received an incorrect mark.

This, along with an incident over extra credit assignments, led Yarwood to refuse answering Williams’ questions about unfairness and bias. Yarwood told Williams to direct her concerns to the head of the psychology department.

Williams filed the nine-count lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

She is represented by The Trial Law Firm, LLC and attorneys Mart Harris and Nelson Berardinelli.