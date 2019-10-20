A 27-year-old Snyder County man was arrested on 12 charges, four of which were felony charges, near campus early Sunday morning.

The felony charges include aggravated assault, two counts of robbery and arrest prior to requisition.

The man, identified as Jerry Barger Jr., was arrested when police found a male victim with forearm, thumb, and head and neck lacerations after he confronted Barger for trying to steal his phone.

Barger began swinging a fixed blade knife at the victim and another passerby after being chased down by the two, according to WJAC.

He admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine after his arrest.

These charges mark Barger’s 32nd count for varying crimes since 2011.

Barger was arraigned Sunday morning and is currently being held in Centre County Prison after being unable to post the $50,000 bail for the charges surrounding Sunday’s incident and the $5,000 bail set for arrest prior to requisition regarding an outstanding warrant from Harrisburg.

Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair will preside over the preliminary hearing, scheduled for Oct. 30.