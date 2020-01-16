The Centre County district attorney's office said it reviewed the police's investigation into alleged crimes of sexual nature within the Penn State football team, and stated that the investigation does not currently "substantiate the serious allegations made."

“What I mean by that is the evidence to date does not meet the high threshold necessary to file criminal charges and prove them beyond a reasonable doubt," District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said Thursday in a press release.

On Monday, former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries filed a lawsuit against Penn State, James Franklin and defensive tackle Damion Barber alleging he and other underclassmen faced hazing and harassment on the team, and coaching staff did nothing to stop it when he reported it.

The suit says players Barber, Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa consistently harassed younger players. Among the allegations, Humphries said these players said they were going to "Sandusky" younger players and placed their genitals on the underclassmen's faces.

In response to the suit, Penn State released a statement that said the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct investigated Humphries' allegations independent from Intercollegiate Athletics. The statement said Penn State Police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results to the DA, who reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued.

The DA confirmed that police investigated the allegations, interviewing witnesses and Penn State students and staff members.

In addition, the DA said criminal charges have not been filed. The DA asks that anyone with information regarding the allegations contact the Centre County detective at the DA’s Office.