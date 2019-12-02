Penn State is suing a recreational vehicle rental company and its owner for multiple trademark infringements, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The federal lawsuit claims the company used the “PSU,” “PENN STATE,” and Nittany Lion mascot logo trademarks and feigned affiliation with the university to sell products.

According to the suit, “goPSUrv.com” — owned by Mark Lauer — intentionally used the internet domain to promote its goods and services. The suit alleges the domain is similar to the Penn State Athletics website “gopsusports.com."

“Defendants attempt to suggest a connection, sponsorship or affiliation with Penn State where no such affiliation exists,” the lawsuit reads.

Penn State claims the business doesn’t attempt to promote its actual name, “Keystone Alternatives,” and created its domain “to divert web traffic from the hundreds of thousands of people seeking accommodations for traveling to Penn State’s athletic events” for its own financial benefit.

GoPSUrv.com has text at the bottom of its homepage stating, “This website is not affiliated with The Pennsylvania State University.”

The lawsuit says Penn State offers RV parking for home football games and hotel services under the “PSU” and “PENN STATE” trademarks.

Additionally, Penn State owns trademarks for “PSU,” “PENN STATE” and its Nittany Lion logo, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The suit names Keystone Alternatives and Lauer as defendants. Lauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The university alleges it has suffered irreparable harm due to the business’s use of the trademarks and is requesting statutory damages of up to $100,000. It also asks that the business delivers its products that use or reference any of the trademarks to the university.