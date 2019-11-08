Crimes and Court

The State College Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart and Macy’s.

Between 11:40 a.m. and noon on Oct. 31, a black woman allegedly entered a training room at Mount Nittany Medical Center and took four wallets from four individuals. She was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers, and a camouflage “USA” baseball cap, according to a press release.

The woman and an unknown man then made purchases using the stolen credit cards. The black man was wearing a red hoodie with “Just Do It” on the back, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags