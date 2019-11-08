The State College Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart and Macy’s.

Between 11:40 a.m. and noon on Oct. 31, a black woman allegedly entered a training room at Mount Nittany Medical Center and took four wallets from four individuals. She was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers, and a camouflage “USA” baseball cap, according to a press release.

The woman and an unknown man then made purchases using the stolen credit cards. The black man was wearing a red hoodie with “Just Do It” on the back, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department.