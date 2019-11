A burglary at Pollock Halls was reported to Penn State Police earlier Sunday.

The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 inside Beaver Hall, according to a university-issued Timely Warning.

An unknown person was reported to have entered the unlocked residence hall and removed personal items.

Penn State Police ask that anyone with information regarding the burglary to contact them.