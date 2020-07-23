Former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice and former Penn State counsel Cynthia Baldwin was formally reprimanded by the commonwealth's disciplinary board Wednesday for her handling of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case.

During the livestreamed reprimand that the board's justices ordered in February, a three-member panel said Baldwin violated conduct rules when she prosecuted three Penn State officials in Sandusky's case.

The 71-page order for the reprimand states that Baldwin "failed to protect her clients' right to competent counsel and entitlement to unfettered loyalty."

Baldwin represented Timothy Curley, Penn State's former athletic director, Gary Schultz, Penn State's former senior vice president for finance and business, Graham Spanier, Penn State's former president, and the collective university.

Baldwin, a Penn State alumna, practiced law in Allegheny County and is now retired, according to her profile on the board's website.

She served as the president of the Penn State Alumni Association from 1989 to 1991 and was chair of the Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2007.

She became the first Black woman to sit on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2005.

Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, is currently serving a 30-to-60-year prison sentence for 45 counts of child sexual abuse.