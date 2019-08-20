The State College Police Department's internal conduct and procedures review board found the actions of State College Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Osaze Osagie to be within department policies.

In a statement released on Monday, State College Police Chief John Gardner said the board unanimously concluded that the officers' actions were "consistent with department policies and procedures, and were consistent with trainings and established practices.”

The review was conducted by Assistant Police Chief Matthew Wilson and the review board, which was chaired by Captain Christian Fishel and consisted of a department lieutenant, a sergeant and two police officers.

The review board found the officers involved were in compliance with the assessed policies regarding use of force, medical aid after use of force, biased-based policing, tactical and training considerations, supervision, post-shooting investigation process and post-shooting personal services.

A State College Police officer fatally shot 29-year-old Osagie on March 20 while serving a mental health warrant at his apartment. When three officers arrived at his home, Osagie, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and Asperger Syndrome, ran at the officers with a knife. An officer first attempted to tase Osagie, but after an unsuccessful attempt, another officer shot him four times, according to Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna's report of Osagie's death.

In May, Cantorna announced after a month-and-a-half long investigation that his office would not charge the officers involved in the incident, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.

The shooting elicited strong responses from individuals within the State College and Penn State communities, as many conclude the shooting stemmed from racial and or mental health-related biases.

In his statement, Gardner announced he concurred with the board’s findings.

Gardner's decision was based on several factors, including the officers procedures in serving a "302" mental health warrant, known as an "involuntary commitment;" the duties performed in response to Osagie’s reported behavior and attempted assault via deadly weapon; the ineffective deployment of a taser in an attempt to halt the reported assault; and a review of the officers’ past contacts and arrests, which he said contain no history of bias.

The officer responsible for Osagie's death has been cleared for active duty, but will remain on administrative leave until he is medically cleared to return, according to State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine. The two other officers involved were moved from administrative leave to restrictive duty in April, as previously reported by the Collegian.

In an effort to combat future incidents of this nature, the borough is working to convene a task force aimed at addressing mental health crisis services in the community.

Borough Council requested $50,000 to support the work of this task force at its meeting on Aug. 19.

The council also requested $100,000 in spending to contract with the National League of Cities for their "proposed scope of services," according to Monday's Borough Council meeting agenda. Additionally, $50,000 was requested to contract with a selected law enforcement consultant to conduct work that would review department policies and recommend necessary changes.

The requests for a total of $200,000 were approved.

“We remain committed to working together to improve our community’s overall response to persons in mental health crisis,” Fountaine said. “The Borough of State College and Centre County are committed to identifying ways to enhance our response to mental health.”

Both Gardner and Fountaine noted appreciation for the professionalism they said has been shown by the officers of the State College Police Department in the five months since the shooting.

“The State College Police Department has a long history of providing a high level of professional service to our community,” Fountaine said. “There is a strong standard for officers of this department and I am proud of the men and women of this department.”

