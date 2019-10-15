Former Penn State football player Jonathan Holland was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a small amount of marijuana on Aug. 24.

The 22-year-old was stopped by Penn State Police at a DUI checkpoint and found to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to court documents filed Oct. 15.

Holland was on the team’s 2019 spring roster, but did not appear on the team's summer roster released in July.

The tight end played in 35 games and had 10 receptions for 130 receiving yards in his Penn State career.

In 2017, Holland pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana.

According to the Penn State student directory, Holland is a graduate student majoring in management and organizational leadership.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.