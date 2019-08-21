A Penn State student who alleged the university unfairly conducted its investigation into a sexual assault allegation against him has dropped the lawsuit he filed against the university.

According to court documents, the student, referred to as John Doe, voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit on Friday. It is unclear why the suit was dismissed.

The Daily Collegian reached out to Doe's lawyer for comment, but has not received a response.

In July, Doe filed a lawsuit in U.S. Middle District Court alleging the university did not uphold his right to an unbiased disciplinary process after a female student, identified as Jane Roe, said Doe pressured and “cajoled” her into having sex with him.

A Title IX panel initially found Doe liable of coercing Roe and suspended him from the university for one year. However, on behalf of Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Danny Shaha, a second hearing was scheduled to reexamine whether the first hearing misinterpreted coercion, according to the original suit.

Doe alleged in the now dismissed lawsuit that a week before his second scheduled hearing, the university changed its definition of consent to find Doe guilty for a second time. Specifically, the suit said the university provided Doe with a new definition of "coercion" that included the word "cajoling." The new definition was not found anywhere on a university website.

After Doe filed the lawsuit, the second hearing was cancelled. It was set to be rescheduled, with a new date still undecided.

Doe initially sought expungement of his disciplinary file and monetary damages. He also requested Penn State reinstate him in good standing without further prosecution, or reopen the investigation.

The dismissal does not make it clear if Doe reached an agreement with the university.

