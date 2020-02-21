Penn State Police arrested a student for criminal trespass and indecent exposure on Feb. 20, according to a university police and public safety spokeswoman.

Penn State student Christopher Leymeister, 20, was charged for illegally trespassing into multiple White Course residences and exposing himself to individuals who were initially asleep, according to police.

The incidents occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. on Feb. 20 in Grubb Hall.

Leymeister was arraigned on Feb. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Allen W. Sinclair and was released on his own recognizance.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is urged to contact University Police at 814-863-1111.