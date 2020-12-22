Penn State Health filed a $935,000 lawsuit against former Penn State football running back Ki-Jana Carter and his Florida company ByoGlobe LLC, according to a report from PennLive.

According to the article, Penn State Health filed the suit in Dauphin County Court due to ByoGlobe’s alleged inability to deliver $2.4 million in surgical masks to the health system.

The suit alleges that Carter — the CEO of ByoGlobe — reached out to Penn State Health offering to supply it with 400,000 masks which would be manufactured in China and delivered to the health system by April 15.

According to PennLive, Carter sent an email to Penn State Health saying the masks were “en route” when they were not received on April 15. The lawsuit also said Carter alleged he had to switch suppliers due to international coronavirus shutdowns four days later.

Penn State Health’s lawsuit alleges it never received any of the masks and is unsure what has been done with the $2.4 million it paid for them. Penn State Health demanded a full refund in May, according to PennLive.

Carter played for the Nittany Lions from 1992-94. He was drafted into the NFL in 1995, and played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington's NFL franchise and New Orleans Saints during his NFL career.

PennLive said Carter did not respond to comment on the lawsuit as of Monday.

