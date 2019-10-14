State College Police are looking to identify a male and female involved in an incident that occurred on Sept. 28 at the intersection of Locust Lane and East Beaver Avenue.

The male suspect is believed to be nearly six-foot and is described as a white, college-aged male with a thin build, dirty blonde hair and light eyes.

His vehicle is a dark, four-door sedan with a sunroof and may possibly be missing a right-rear hubcap, according to the police.

The State College Police Department is urging anyone who may have information to contact them at 814-234-7150 or by submitting a tip through the borough website.