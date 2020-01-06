The Pennsylvania Superior Court has affirmed the sentences of two people who allegedly murdered a Penn State professor in 2016.

George Gene Ishler Jr. and Danelle Geier moved to appeal their sentences of life imprisonment without parole after a jury found them guilty of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The Superior Court denied the appeal on Jan. 6.

Following a six-day trial in April 2018, Ishler and Geier were found guilty of murdering College of Communications professor Ronald Bettig. The two allegedly lured Bettig, 56, to a quarry in Potter Township and Ishler pushed him off a ledge. Bettig fell 75 feet.

Bettig's body was found five days later, and during the trial, a forensic pathologist testified that he may have not died on impact but instead of dehydration several days later.

The court found that Ishler later planted items to make it look like Bettig's death was an accident or suicide.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Ishler and Geier wanted to benefit from Bettig's death after presenting his will.

Geier is Ishler's half niece, and the two were allegedly engaged in a relationship at the time of Bettig's death.

