A suit filed Tuesday by three brothers in New York Supreme Court alleges Penn State Emeritus Professor Barry Dworkin sexually abused one of the brothers four decades ago while working at Rockefeller University Hospital.

The complaint also says that all three brothers, now aged 53, 54 and 60, were abused on numerous occasions by Doctor Reginald Archibald, who Dworkin worked alongside.

No claims have been filed in the state of Pennsylvania. Penn State did not immediately respond to The Daily Collegian's request for comment.

Numerous people came forward in 2018 claiming Archibald abused them as children, according to the New York Times. The doctor, who died in 2007, allegedly abused over 1,000 children during his career.

The suit says that the three brothers received medical and endocrinological care, diagnosis and treatment from Dworkin and Archibald over a period of approximately six years.

Dworkin reportedly sexually assaulted the second oldest brother during a scoliosis examination in his office, where Dworkin instructed the boy to remove articles of his clothing and abused him, according to the suit.

That is the only incident the suit references in which Dworkin reportedly assaulted one of the three brothers. However, the suit alleges Archibald assaulted all three brothers on numerous occasions.

According to the lawsuit, the examinations were conducted by Archibald and Dworkin alone, without the presence of a parent or a nurse.

The suit says Rockefeller University Hospital offered “free” treatment for children of young and struggling families, which the suit claims Dworkin and Archibald used as a guise to sexually assault children.

Additionally, the suit alleges Rockefeller staff members knew of the abuse but did nothing to stop it. Neither Archibald nor Dworkin were ever disciplined for the alleged abuse.

“Defendant Rockefeller failed to [prevent the sexual abuse], and affirmatively ignored Dr. Archibald and Dr. Dworkin's abusive behavior, allowing the abuse to occur and to continue unabated,” the suit reads.

In May, Rockefeller University admitted "there were warning signs" that Archibald was assaulting children, according to BuzzFeed News.

The suit names Rockefeller University and Dworkin as defendants, and says they committed negligence and medical malpractice.

The brothers seek monetary and punitive damages.