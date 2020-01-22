The Interfraternity Council released a statement about an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house.

The IFC is aware of the report, and said it is committed to providing safe environments for members and guests at fraternity houses by continuing to provide education and training, according to the statement.

An anonymous third party filed the report Tuesday to Penn State’s Office of Sexual Misconduct and Response.

The fraternity was placed on interim suspension on Wednesday following a university-issued Timely Warning, which said a student told the third party she was sexually assaulted by four brothers on Jan. 15.

During the suspension the fraternity will be prohibited from recruiting new members, hosting social events and participating in university functions.

State College police are following up on the information provided and ask that anyone with direct knowledge regarding the incident to contact them at 814-234-7150, or by leaving an anonymous tip through the department’s website.