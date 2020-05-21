A business owner sued by Penn State in July 2019 for trademark infringement has been ordered to pay nearly $10,000 to the university's legal team, according to a court filing on May 20.

Paul Parshall of Naples, Florida owns Sports Beer Brewing Company, which sells "beer, food and cigars for sporting and entertainment events," as well as clothing and other merchandise, according to its website.

Penn State sued Parshall for engaging in a "brazen, willful effort to exploit and trade on the fame and goodwill" of the educational institution.

Parshall has to pay $9,493 to the university's counsel no later than Aug. 20 of this year, an amount determined to be reasonable as Parshall "consistently obstructed Penn State's discovery efforts."

Penn State's suit claims there was no way it could have known about Parshall's trademark registrations because he filed them through state trademark systems rather than the federal government.

Parshall's site states his company has "developed and obtained trademark, service marks and name registrations for Sports Teams all over the Country complying with Secretary of State regulations." MORE COURTS COVERAGE

