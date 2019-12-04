West Prospect Ave Home
An elderly couple was found dead in their home located on 210 West Prospect Ave. as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

An elderly man and woman were found dead in their home on Wednesday, according to State College Police.

Police arrived at the couple's home, located on the 200 block of West Prospect Avenue, at about 1:45 p.m., according to a press release.

Police said there were no signs of violence or foul play. The coroner, Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink are assisting in the investigation.

