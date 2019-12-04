An elderly man and woman were found dead in their home on Wednesday, according to State College Police.

Police arrived at the couple's home, located on the 200 block of West Prospect Avenue, at about 1:45 p.m., according to a press release.

Police said there were no signs of violence or foul play. The coroner, Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink are assisting in the investigation.

State College Police are on the scene investigating two deaths in a home on West Prospect Avenue pic.twitter.com/Dbjl0p3KZs — Erin Hogge (@erinhogge) December 4, 2019

